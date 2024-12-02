AAA projects Thanksgiving travel will set record-breaking numbers this year

Thanksgiving is the busiest travel holiday, according to AAA.

With even record-breaking numbers this year, drivers say they are planning has made all the difference.

“It was nice we left early and it was even better than our normal travel,” Rebecca Alvey said.

“All pretty good, not too much traffic by the Bay Area but I timed it right,” Wesley Liedblad said.

Jeff Reeves lives in San Diego and has been driving through the Central Coast for years for Thanksgiving.

This year, he made it to his daughter’s house in Oxnard in record time.

“It was outstanding, I couldn't believe it,” Reeves said.

However, he was expecting more traffic on the drive back.

“There was one construction worker on the roads on holidays because they make so much more money,” Reeves said.

Gas prices are down about 57 cents per gallon from last year, according to AAA.

“Prices are much lower so a lot more foot traffic and a lot more people coming in,” Guadalupe Marlacara said.

With more than 71.7 million Californians expected to travel this Thanksgiving, Liedblad says their drive has been smooth so far.

"Missed the rain, dodged the snow, and overall had a good time cruising through here," said Liedblad.