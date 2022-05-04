After four months, access restored to South Bay Blvd. at Hwy 1

After four months of pipeline construction, drivers will be able to access South Bay Blvd. at Hwy 1 in Morro Bay.

The city closed down part of the road for pipeline construction as part of the City of Morro Bay Water Reclamation Facility (WRF) Pipelines.

Over the last four months, crews installed four pipelines on South Bay Blvd. to connect to the new WRF on South Bay Blvd., a critical component as construction of the WRF nears completion.

The city says the WRF Program is the largest-ever city infrastructure program, and will meet state water and wastewater regulations.

In addition, the program strives to protect the environment, and contribute a safe and reliable water source for Morro Bay’s residents and businesses.