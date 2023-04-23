Watch Now
Accident involving two vehicles on Highway 101 Northbound/El Capitan Ranch Road leaves one injured

SBC Fire Twitter
Posted at 9:33 PM, Apr 22, 2023
An accident involving two vehicles on Highway 101 Northbound/El Capitan Ranch Road left one injured.

Just after 8pm the Santa Barbara County Fire Department tweeted that the male driver of a pick-up truck exited his vehicle without injury. The female driver of a Subaru required extensive extrication and had minor injuries.

SBC Fire later said in a tweet both minor minor patients were diverted to Santa Ynez Hospital for evaluation by ground ambulance.

HWY 101 Northbound 1 lane is now open. SBC Fire reminds travelers to drive safely through the area.

