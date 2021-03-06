Achadjian family thanks community for non-profit donations made in memory of father

It’s been one year since former local state assemblyman Katcho Achadjian passed away.

Following his death at the age of 68 on March 5, 2020, his family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to some local non-profits.

As of today, his family says donations to those organizations in memory of Achadjian have totaled nearly $40,000.

In a statement to KSBY, Achadjian’s daughter, Nyri says on behalf of her family: “The words ‘thank you’ simply cannot do justice to the gratitude my family and I feel for all of you who donated nearly $40,000 in memory of my father, Katcho. Little did we know that my father’s passing would coincide with COVID's attempt to shut down life as we knew it. Nonprofits that heavily rely on fundraisers had to cancel all events, immensely impacting their ability to serve their communities. Although at the time it was impossible to identify a silver lining, I now see how Katcho kept giving back to his community in its greatest time of need: through all of your donations in honor of his life itself. I could think of nothing more beautiful. Thank you to everyone who was part of his story, and for contributing to its final chapter.”

Achadjian was well-known across the Central Coast as a businessman, politician and philanthropist.

He served as a San Luis Obispo County supervisor for 12 years before being elected to the State Assembly.

Donations to the non-profits are still being accepted. They include:

· Senior Nutrition Program of SLO County

· End Kids Cancer

· Armenian Relief Society Western USA

· ArmeniaFund

Related: Katcho Achadjian, former local state assemblyman, dies at age 68