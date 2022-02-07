ACPA: Cal Poly among top places to work in student affairs

Cal Poly has been named one of the "Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs," the university announced Monday.

Cal Poly is one of fifteen institutions nationwide to have gotten the recognition from ACPA-College Student Educators International and Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.

The honor recognizes diversity and staffing practices in the workplace. It is measured by factors that include family friendliness, salary and benefits and professional development opportunities.

Cal Poly has earned this recognition five times in the past six years.

"I'm proud to accept this honor once again because it highlights our commitment to developing and sustaining a healthy workplace culture," Keith Humphrey, vice president for Student Affairs, said in a release. "Student success is our primary focus, but that cannot be achieved without first establishing an environment where every employee is valued for both their talents and the identities they hold."

Cal Poly Student Affairs attributes staff-wide ACPA membership, monthly all-staff meetings and flexible work time have allowed colleagues to connect with one another and with academia.