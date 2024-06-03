Active arson investigation underway in Orcutt, suspect in custody

Santa Barbara County deputies and firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in Orcutt Monday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 11 a.m. on the 1400 block of Genoa Way.

First responders are asking people to avoid the area along Genoa Way from Monaco Court to Harmony Lane and along Harmony from Bathurst Dr. to Florette Dr.

Deputies believe this is an incident of arson and the suspect is in custody.

No injuries were reported, according to Santa Barbara County Fire officials.

KSBY has a crew on scene working to gather more information. This story will be updated when new information becomes available.