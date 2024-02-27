Watch Now
Active-shooter exercise planned Tuesday at Vandenberg Space Force Base

Loud announcements may be heard as part of the exercise
Posted at 4:14 PM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 19:14:35-05

Loud announcements may be heard from Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday.

Base officials say Space Launch Delta 30 is conducting a routine active-shooter exercise designed to focus on the base’s “ability to respond to and neutralize the threat.”

People in Lompoc or Santa Maria may hear loud announcements as part of the semi-annual exercise, which will also reportedly “assess the ability of base personnel to take appropriate actions to protect themselves.”

Vandenberg says slight traffic delays may also take place at all Vandenberg gates.

 

