Active suspect pursuit in Atascadero, residents advised to stay inside

Late Monday night, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies searched for a wanted suspect in the theft of a vehicle.

They chased the suspect to the intersection of Curbaril and Amapoa Avenue in Atascadero, where the car flipped over at around 10:50 p.m. The suspect got out of the vehicle and is currently on foot.

Residents in the surrounding area are advised to stay inside as of this article's posting due to heavy police presence.

The Sheriff's office was unsure of his age but described him as a White male adult with brown locked hair to his chin. He was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie with designs on it.

He's reportedly unarmed.

Expect heavy police presence in the area.

This is an ongoing incident, and more information will be released as it becomes available.