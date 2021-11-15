Actor Taylor Lautner celebrates engagement over the weekend at Paso Robes wineries

"Twilight" actor Taylor Lautner and his now fiance Tay Dome celebrated their engagement in Paso Robles over the weekend.

Lautner, 29, announced his proposal to Dome, a registered nurse, Thursday. "11.11.2021....And just like that, all of my wishes came true", Lautner posted on Instagram.

More photos posted on Instagram Saturday show Lautner and Dome celebrating their engagement at DAOU Vineyards. Dome can be seen displaying her engagement ring, while Lautner points to it holding a glass of red wine.

"Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome," Lautner wrote, adding, "You calm me when I'm anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can't thank you enough for what you've brought to my life. I love you forever."

Videos posted to Lautner's Instagram story show the celebration continues in Northern San Luis Obispo County. The two also stopped for a wine tasting at Epoch Estate Wines in Templeton. They also toured Halter Ranch where they can be seen visiting sheep, cattle dogs, cats and other animals.