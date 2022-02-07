Watch
Adopt-a-Cockroach program offers surprising Valentine's gift

Martino, Adrian
Charles Paddock Zoo
Posted at 10:34 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 13:37:59-05

Those shopping for Valentine's Day gifts on the Central Coast may consider an unconventional present: a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach.

That's the option the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero announced Monday.

For $7, you can name a cockroach, the zoo explained. The zoo will provide an official Certificate of Adoption, which includes your Valentine's name, that you can share as a gift.

The Adopt-a-Cockroach program does not allow you to take a cockroach home as a pet. In fact, the cockroaches are set to be fed to the meerkats as a treat at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 12.

The cockroaches can be adopted online, and dedicated fans can purchase a t-shirt to commemorate the gift.

The program runs through Tuesday, Feb. 15.

