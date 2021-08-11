Adopt-A-Road program volunteers honored in Santa Maria

Officials with the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department presented a certificate of appreciation to volunteers of the city's litter mitigation program on Tuesday.

In the last four years, volunteers with the Adopt-A-Road program have completed more than 900 hours of community service.

Organizations that are part of the Adopt-A-Road program include the Rotary Club of Santa Maria and the Noontimers Lions Club.

"With the number of groups that we have we aren't able to cover the community the way it needs to be and so I really encourage businesses and families and community service organizations whatever it may be, there's a great need," said Laura Selken, Santa Maria Noontimers Lions Club President.

The group of volunteers has maintained more than three miles of roadway and four acres of city parks.

For more information on the Adopt-A-Road program, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/adoptaroad.