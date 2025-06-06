Adoptable animals Daisy and Charlie are looking for homes ahead of California Adopt-a-Pet Day

Every Friday we introduce you to available pets across the Central Coast and this week it is Daisy and Charlie's turn in the spotlight!

First up is Daisy from the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Shelter.

She is an eight-year-old pit mix who came to the shelter as a stray. Because of her amazing social skills and cute tricks quickly became the greeter for the shelter's office. At just about 75 lbs she loves to play and be around people. She will do best as the only pet in an active household.

Full details on Daisy can be found here!

Now turning our attention just down the road to the Woods Humane Society, this is Charlie, a eight-month-old cattle dog/frenchie mix who loves to play.

He was recently transferred from the county shelter and loves to play, run and cuddle!

Here are full details on Charlie!

Now is the perfect time to adopt either of these cuties because Saturday is California Adopt-a-Pet day! Saturday from 9 a.m. To 4 p.m. Both shelters are teaming up to offer free adoptions. This one day only event aims to open up more room in shelters across the state.