Adoption fees waived this weekend at Santa Barbara Co. Animal Services shelters

2023 was a year of success for Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

Animal services officials released their annual report, highlighting the number of adoptions made, how many pets were reunited with their families, and statistics about the animals.

With more than 6,000 pets seeking refuge at the shelter, the most common animal taken in was small dogs.

According to animal services officials, more than 2,700 adoptions were made, nearly 1,300 pets were reunited with their families, and more than 2,100 were placed into foster care.

Behind small dogs, kittens, and large dogs were the most common animals taken in, with puppies being the least likely to come into the shelter.

Even with the successful adoption rate and families being reunited, the number of animals coming into the shelter is a concern, with 6,000 being abnormally high.

"The last couple years haven't been as bad, but this year was the worst we've ever seen as far as animal intake goes, so it's been overwhelming but we have been handling it pretty well," said Shelby Hennick, Santa Barbara County Animal Services Vet Tech.

If you are in a good place to adopt a pet you can help keep these adoption rates up during an event this weekend.

All Santa Barbara County Animal Services locations are holding a fee-waived adoption party this weekend. This means all adoptions are free.

