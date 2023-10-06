Advertising paradise: Visit SLO CAL talks state of the county's tourism

It was a full house at the Embassy Suite Wednesday for the annual Visit SLO CAL summit.

Leaders of the tourism industry came together to discuss the state of local and global travel.

Executive members of Visit SLO CAL said last year was the best year for tourism ever because people are looking for fun things to do as we enter into a post-pandemic era.

"We want to define ourselves," said Cathy Cartier, Visit SLO CAL CMO. "We are not the neighbors to the north or the neighbors to the south. We are not Monterey, We are not Santa Barbara, We are not L.A., we are not San Francisco. How do we differentiate ourselves? And one of the ways to do that is to call ourselves something different. And so leaning into that, I think is something that's really important."

Chuck Davison, President and CEO of Visit SLO CAL and Michael Dominguez, President of Associated Luxury Hotels International were the main speakers at Wednesday's event.

To learn more about the activities happening across San Luis Obispo County, click here.