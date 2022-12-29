AFFA presents the New Year’s Eve Bash Centennial Celebration

The Atascadero Firefighter’s Association (AFFA) is ready to ring in the new year with its New Year’s Eve Bash Centennial Celebration Fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 6:30 p.m.

The New Year’s Eve celebration will be hosted at Springhill Suites by Marriott, located at 900 El Camino Real in Atascadero.

Each year, this event sells out with over a hundred local residents in attendance.

At this time, the dinner is sold out, but tickets are being offered to join in the fun from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. after dinner is served, for only $40 per person.

These tickets are available online and at the door.

The event will feature dancing, a cash bar, a silent auction, a champagne toast and a balloon drop at midnight.

All proceeds from this event benefit the AFFA, a non-profit organization.

This is the Atascadero Volunteer Firefighters Associations' biggest fundraising event of the year.

All proceeds will go back to the community for local Scholarships, Burn Foundation donations, and other community services.

The Atascadero Firefighter’s Association is looking for businesses to donate items for the live and silent auctions.

If you are interested in donating, contact the City of Atascadero Fire Department.