Affordable units in Templeton for unhoused veterans

We all know the cost of living is high on the Central Coast and KSBY News is working with you to help navigate the challenge.

In this "Price of Paradise" story, we take a closer look at how one local organization is helping veterans keep a roof over their heads.

Construction of a new development in Templeton called 'Templeton Place II' is underway, creating 36 units of affordable housing.

Ten units will be set aside for unhoused veterans.

People’s Self-Help Housing is trying to address the high demand in San Luis Obispo County.

Over 100 people with low income are on the waitlist for these affordable units.

Housing veterans is a top priority for the organization - not only with housing - but also with work.

Many veterans are on-site in Templeton taking part in the construction.

“In this county, there are over 17,000 households that are veterans or active military and in the last count of homeless population in our county - from a couple of years ago - there was over 140 veterans in that group. and they were almost all unsheltered, and so we've got a big demand and we owe our veterans that,” said Ken Trigueiro, CEO of People’s Self-Help Housing.

Trigueiro said, "It takes a village to construct an affordable village."

There are many partners working with People's Self-Help Housing in the Templeton Place II project, who are providing financing to construct and sustainably operate it, including:

· Pacific West Bank

· Pacific Premier Bank

· Federal Home Loan Bank Affordable Housing Program

· San Luis Obispo County Housing Trust Fund

· County of San Luis Obispo HOME & Inclusionary Housing Program

· Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo

· State of California Veterans Housing and Homeless Prevention Program

· State of California Tax Credit Allocation Committee

· NeighborWorks America

· Merritt Community Capital Corporation

Applications for the Templeton complex are currently being accepted.

To learn more about income qualifications and to apply, click HERE.

