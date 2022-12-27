After 28 years, Mo's Smokehouse BBQ closes in San Luis Obispo

Mo's Smokehouse BBQ in downtown San Luis Obispo closed its doors for good.

The restaurant took to its Facebook page on Monday to announce the closure.

The post said, "After 28 years of serving the downtown community, as of today sadly our San Luis Obispo location will be closed."

KSBY stopped by the business in downtown Tuesday, and they were moving things out of the restaurant.

We asked someone who was there moving why the restaurant was closing, but they did not want to comment at this time.

There is a second Mo's Smokehouse BBQ in Pismo Beach, which will remain open.

The Facebook post goes on to say "We want to thank you for almost 3 decades of amazing times SLO!!"