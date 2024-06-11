After 3-years of closure, popular burger spot reopens in Santa Maria

A popular burger spot in Santa Maria is back open after being closed for three years.

Bill's Take-Out brings a nostalgic old-fashioned charm with it's 1950's theme.

The burger joint has been owned by the Barragan family since 1974.

KSBY was out at the reopening Tuesday morning, and people were lined up at 10 a.m. for a burger.

"I have been passing by here every day. Literally waiting for it to open. And then I see it on social media that it was opening. So guess what I got here? That deep fried burrito and that Billy Burger," said Santa Maria Resident, Lori.

There are a variety of options on the menu, including burgers, burritos, quesadillas, tacos and chicken nuggets. There are also sodas, shakes, and sundaes.

The restaurant is located at 523 N. Broadway. It is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.