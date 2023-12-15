After 793 days in a shelter, our Pet of the Week Peter is wishing for a home for the holidays

Every Friday, we feature an adoptable animal from the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo, this week it is time to introduce Peter, a four-year-old lab mix who has quite the story.

On this adorable boy was transferred to Woods Humane Society from a small shelter in Delano, California (Kern County) Tuesday. He was dumped outside the Kern County shelter over two years ago but due to overcrowding he never had any interest or visits from potential adopters.

Here is a look at him in the Delano shelter.

Despite adopters being in short supply he spent all 793 days winning the hearts of shelter staff. They describe him as the "happiest, wiggliest, and friendliest dog in the shelter". With tears in their eyes they made the decision to send him to Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo for a better chance at finding a home!

After spending over half his life in a shelter he is getting a new look and start at Woods. After a bath and lots of cuddles the team at Woods started with a new name. The Kern County team named him "Lost Boy" but now he goes by Peter Pan (or just Peter)

Immediately he won over the team at Woods even attending staff meetings and getting festive with a holiday photo shoot!

He is good with other animals and everyone he has met so far. The trainers at woods told KSBY that they don’t think he has every had toys or even someone to love.

He will be available at noon Friday at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo.

For more details on him check out his adoption page!