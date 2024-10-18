After being found as an injured stray, Randy is now looking for his forever home

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society. This week, it is Randy's turn in the spotlight!

He is a one-and-a-half-year-old pit bull mix who didn't have the best start.

In June, he was found as a stray with a large wound that was life-threatening. The vet team at Woods jumped in to help and he is now ready to find his forever home.

The care team at Woods says that he loves to go on adventures, and every time he meets someone new, there is no stopping his tail from wagging.

Good news — starting Friday, his adoption is half off!

That discount is not just for Randy but also for all the other animals at Woods Humane Society and the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter as they count down the days to the Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival next Saturday.

Full details on Randy and Woods Humane Society can be found here!