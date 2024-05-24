After being rescued from a hoarding situation, this pet is ready for a new home

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Soceity.

This week it is 4 1/2 year old terrier named Radon's turn.

Radon was rescued from a hoarding situation and at first was very hesitant of people. Now though, with the help of many treats is making progress and loving life! He loves to bask in the sun and to spend time with other pups.

He is currently enjoying his time in a foster home so if you would like to meet him call (805) 543-9316 x34 to set up a time to meet him. More details can be found at this link!