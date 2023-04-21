After-bloom effect could make allergy symptoms worse

We are officially a month into Spring and the Central Coast witnessed a super bloom after historic heavy rainfall this past winter.

With every blooming season comes pollen and sufferers of seasonal allergies might run into a challenge. Climate Central’s new research shows that pollen season will feature 21 percent more pollen than usual, with the growing season in the west being 27 days longer.

The typical symptoms of seasonal allergies involve the respiratory area: nasal congestion, runny nose, and itchy and watery eyes. Others with dermatological complications may experience hives, eczema, and rashes.

Dr. Scott Robertson, President and CEO of Pacific Central Coast Health Centers, says when it comes to managing our allergies, the most important thing is to try to avoid allergens and pollens as much as possible.

“For those that experience asthma, they could have an increase in symptoms, worsening symptoms, or an increased need of using some of their rescue medications,” Dr. Robertson said.

The sunshine and warmer weather have made their way back and as much as locals and tourists are eager to soak in the sun, they need to be careful with what time of day they’re out and about.

“We know that the levels can be highest early in the morning or sometimes later in the evening,” Dr. Robertson added. “So, if you want to get out midday or when the winds are calmer, you may be able to have fewer symptoms.”

To help combat allergens after spending some time outdoors, Dr. Robertson recommends changing your clothes in your garage before you enter the house and being sure to put those clothes in the washing machine.