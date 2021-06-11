After complaints about speeding cars, City of SLO works to make Johnson Ave. crosswalk safer

The intersection of Sydney St. and Johnson Ave. is marked with painted lines and a passive light system. That hasn’t stopped neighbors from making safety complaints.

To increase pedestrian safety at the the four-lane intersection, the City of San Luis Obispo is updating the crosswalk with a more intense alert system.

Luke Schwartz, Transportation Manager for the City of San Luis Obispo, describes a “high intensity active beacon.” The Rectangular Rapid-Flashing Beacon (RRFB) is activated with the touch of a button.

“Basically, you push a button [and] really vivid LED lights come on,” Schwartz told KSBY, “telling drivers to slow down and stop because you have someone about to use the crossing.”

Richard St. Cyr, a Sydney St. resident, described the situation.

“There’s nothing to slow the traffic downhill between Bishop and Laurel Lane,” St. Cyr said. “The traffic just keeps getting faster and faster. In the 20 years I’ve lived here, we call it the Johnson Raceway.”

The city is taking action on behalf of pedestrians to increase safety at the intersection.