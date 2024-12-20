After her owner passed away our Pet of the Week, Trolly, is looking for her new forever home

Every Friday we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society. This week, it is Trolly's turn!

She is a 12-year-old sweet cat who is looking for her next chapter.

The only owner she has ever known passed away recently and while she is enjoying making friends in the shelter, all she really wants is a new loving home. Cozy cat naps, chin scratches, and treats are best to fill her days. Head out to the Woods Humane Society shelter in Atascadero to meet this sweet older kitty.

Full details on her or the other pets available from Woods Humane Society can be found here!