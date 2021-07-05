After July 4, local law enforcement share stats on illegal fireworks

If you saw illegal fireworks last night on the Central Coast, you're not alone. July 4 brought celebrations to local communities, including both legal and illegal fireworks.

After Independence Day, two local police departments have shared what they saw.

Grover Beach Police say they issued eight fireworks citation and received 56 fireworks related calls on July 4. In Grover Beach, "Safe and Sane" fireworks were legal from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4.

From June 30 to July 5, the City of Santa Maria updated a daily tally of fireworks-related citations and warnings on their Twitter feed. The numbers came from the Santa Maria Police. Police issued warnings along with several $1,000 citations over the time period. On July 4, they issued three of the $1,000 fines.

"Safe and Sane" fireworks were legal in Santa Maria on July 4.

The City of Santa Maria's Twitter page says that though officers spotted illegal aerial fireworks, they weren't always able to locate the source.

