With Dungeness crab season just around the corner recreational fisherman are preparing to take advantage of what the Central Coast waters have to offer.

“So I won’t buy them from the store because it’s hard to buy something when you can go out there and catch it for yourself," said Templeton resident Jeff Borges.

After multiple delays, Dungeness crab season in California will officially kick off on New Year's Eve.

For those who prefer to buy their crab at the local fish market the price could soon look much more appealing.

In order to ensure crab is in stock for the holidays Giovanni’s is importing it from the east coast — which has caused the current price to soar.

“Right now Dungeness crab is $19.99. It’s a little bit high, but people don’t seem to care at the holidays. They want to just have their holiday crab," said Giovanni DeGarimore, Giovanni’s Fish Market Owner..

But those double-digit prices could soon be a thing of the past.

“It could go down by as much as half," said DeGarimore.

Degarimore says the start of the season will mean an increase in supply.

“We’d love to see crab at $9.99. I know our customers would love to see crab at $9.99. It’s a win-win for everybody when the price comes down," said DeGarimore.

Including locals who rely on the waterfront to make a living.

“Looking forward to supporting local fisherman, keeping the dollars local and of course the price always comes down when the California season opens,” said DeGarimore.