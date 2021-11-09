Watch
After-school games for teens pop up in Santa Maria parks

Posted at 11:03 AM, Nov 09, 2021
Beginning Tuesday, teens in Santa Maria can take part in pop up after-school activities at two local parks.

The events, taking place from 3 to 5 p.m. at Grogan and Oakley Parks in Santa Maria, are hosted by the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety.

Activities are open to youth in seventh through twelfth grades and will include art projects, games and pre-packaged snacks.

The first set of events, which will be at Grogan Park on Tuesday, Nov. 9, and at Oakley Park on Thursday, Nov. 11, will include a catapult art activity and a Frisbee competition.

The second series will be at Grogan Park on Tuesday, Nov. 16, and Thursday, Nov. 18, and will feature a slinky art activity and a spyderball competition, event organizers say.

Grogan Park is located at 1155 West Rancho Verde. Oakley Park is located at 1307 North Western Ave.

The program is a free drop-in event.

