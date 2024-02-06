After storms, Santa Barbara Co. proclaims local emergency

Santa Barbara County has proclaimed a local emergency due to recent storms.

County officials say that proclaiming a state of emergency is an important step for local governments dealing with significant incidents because it ensures that all county resources are available for storm response efforts and supporting activities.

“Ensuring the safety of every resident and the many first responders involved in storm response is the County's top priority,” said Mona Miyasato, County Executive Officer, in a press release. “It is critical that our teams are resourced to prevent damage to structures, infrastructure, and our agricultural resources.”

Officials say the County Public Works Department is still in the process of assessing damage to county infrastructure, but preliminary reports indicate that flood control and roadway systems functioned as expected.

Click here to view the full text of the emergency proclamation.

