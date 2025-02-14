After suffering two broken back legs, Sunny is all better and ready for adoption

Every Friday we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society! This week is Sunny, an eight-month-old border collie mix's turn in the spotlight!

This Valentine's Day she is looking to fall in love with her forever home!

She was brought to Woods Humane Society a few months ago with a litter of her siblings and with two broken back legs. Thanks to the vet team she was able to get the help she needed and is all better now.

She is a cuddle bug, who loves to wiggle around, go on walks and give plenty of kisses. She is vaccinated, altered and ready to head to her forever home.

You can meet her or any of the other pets from noon to 4 p.m. Today! Plus the team at Woods Humane Society is celebrating the holiday with $14 adoption fees on all adult dogs and cats.

Full details on Sunny and the deals going on now at Woods Humane Society!