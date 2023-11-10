After the passing of her owner our Relish is looking for a new lap to curl up on

Every Friday we feature an adoptable animal from the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo, this week it is time to introduce Relish!

She is a 13-year-old kitty who is looking for a new lap to curl up on and is part of the adopt a senior pet month at Woods Humane Society!

Relish was surrendered to woods after her owner passed away and she is not doing well in the shelter. She is looking for a best friend to follow from room to room and cuddle up with. She loves sitting on the lap of anyone who spends time with her at the shelter and is very talkative when seeking attention.

She is fee waived as part of adopt a senior pet month where all pets over 7 years old are free to adopt!

