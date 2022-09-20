After three delays, Firefly announces new launch date for Alpha rocket out of VSFB

Firefly Aerospace announced Monday a new launch window for its Alpha rocket out of Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch window is Friday, Sept. 30, from 12:01 a.m. - 2 a.m. If that launch does not take off a backup window is set for Saturday, Oct. 1, at the same time.

The launch has already been scrubbed three times.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, the launch was scrubbed because of a drop in the rocket's helium pressure. On Monday, Sept. 12, it was scrubbed due to wind. On Friday, Sept. 16, the launch was delayed because of the rain storm.

Firefly will be launching its Alpha rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base for only the second time.

Last September, the company launched an Alpha rocket from the base, but it exploded shortly after takeoff.

Firefly reported that the rocket had experienced an anomaly during the first stage ascent.

No one was hurt but the explosion scattered debris over the area with some rocket pieces being found as far away as Orcutt.

If successful, the rocket will attempt to launch multiple satellites to low Earth orbit.