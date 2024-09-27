After two rough starts are Pets of the Week are ready for their new lives

Every week we feature avilable animals from local shelters. This week we have double trouble with both Scooby Doo and Perrier

First up is the iconic Scooby Doo from the SLO county animal services shelter.

He is a silly 10 month old Dane-Shepherd mix who found his way to the shelter in July after being found as a stray. He loves new people and car rides as well as learning tricks. He will do best in an active household and wherever he can spend time with people.

For full details on him or the SLO County Animal Services Shelter check out this link!

Now turning our attention just down the road to Woods Humane Society to Perrier, a three-year-old Siberian Husky mix who loves to play, cuddle and head out on an adventure. She was rescued from a rural shelter in July with a littler of new puppies. She did a great job with them and now with all of them adopted it is her turn.

Full details on her or Woods Humane Society check out this link!

Plus for more adoption fun head to Woods Humane Society this Sunday for a special bunny adoption promo, both shelters will be helping out from 11 a.m. To 2 p.m.