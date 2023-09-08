Watch Now
Afternoon crash causes backup near Cuesta Grade

KSBY
Posted at 3:43 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 19:01:24-04

A crash was backing up traffic near the Cuesta Grade Friday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrols reports a vehicle was attempting to turn southbound from Reservoir Canyon Road around 2:36 p.m. and did not see an oncoming vehicle approaching from the northbound lanes.

The vehicles collided with a side impact. Only the drivers were in the vehicles and CHP says they were both taken to the hospital for treatment of various injuries.

Traffic was still affected in the area as of 3:30 p.m. with a backup in the northbound lanes extending to Madonna Road.

