AG City Council Member Paulding to run for SLO County supervisor

Arroyo Grande City Council Member Jimmy Paulding says he is running for San Luis Obispo County District 4 Supervisor.

Paulding ran for the seat back in June of 2018 but lost to Lynn Compton by just 60 votes.

Paulding says he is running again because the "South County is suffering from a lack of leadership and creativity. We need someone with a strong vision to guide our postpandemic recovery, to rebuild our economy with lots of good paying jobs, and make sure no one is left out along the way."

District 4 includes Nipomo, Oceano, Arroyo Grande, and part of the Edna Valley.

In addition to his current seat on the Arroyo Grande City Council, Paulding is a business and estate planning attorney and serves on the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments, the Regional Transportation Authority, and the Air Pollution Control District, and he helped launch the Central Coast Economic Recovery Initiative.

The election will take place on June 7, 2022.

In the race for the District 2 seat, incumbent Bruce Gibson and Michael Woody have already said they intend to run in the 2022 primary, along with incumbent Dawn Ortiz-Legg for District 3.