Former bookkeeper faces 10 years in prison for guilty plea in embezzlement case

An Arroyo Grande woman has pleaded guilty to taking more than half a million dollars from two local agricultural businesses.

Ginger Lee Mankins pleaded guilty to six counts of embezzlement and will be sentenced to ten years in state prison, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

She'll also be ordered to repay the money she stole.

As part of her plea deal, Mankins admitted her theft exceeded $500,000.

The money was taken while she was working as a bookkeeper for Rick Machado Livestock from 2007 to 2017 and B&D Farms from 2008 to 2017.

Mankins will officially be sentenced on October 6.