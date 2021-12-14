AGPD plan DUI checkpoint ahead of the weekend

The Arroyo Grande Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint beginning Friday night to discourage drivers from getting behind the wheel while impaired.

The checkpoint will begin at 8 p.m. on Dec. 17 and will continue through 2 a.m. the following morning. Officials are not disclosing the checkpoint location, but say it will be within city limits.

During the checkpoint, officers will be on the lookout for drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"The safety of our community is and always will be our mission," Michael Martinez, Arroyo Grande Police Chief, said in a statement on Tuesday. "We are still out there looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk."

Officials emphasized that impaired driving can go beyond alcohol. It can include driving after taking certain prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs.