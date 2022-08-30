Ahead of high temps, Santa Barbara County offers tips to beat the heat

An excessive heat warning is going into effect for Santa Barbara County for several days starting Wednesday.

As temperatures jump up, county public health officials are urging people to plan ahead to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To stay cool, officials say it's important to wear light-colored, lightweight clothing, limit time spent outdoors, take breaks in the shade and spend time in cool places.

Drinking cool beverages, especially non-alcoholic, caffeine- and sugar-free drinks is important during hot weather, health officials say.

People who do not have air conditioning could consider spending parts of the days in places that are cooler.

Health officials emphasize the importance of knowing the signs of heat exhaustion, which include dizziness, nausea and heavy sweating.

The most vulnerable to heat include the elderly, young children and pets.

Santa Barbara County is under an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.