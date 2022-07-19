Ahead of Mid-State Fair, health officials offer "common sense" tips

The California Mid-State Fair opens its gates on Wednesday, and San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are offering health tips for visitors.

Health officials urge visitors to take COVID-19 precautions, wash their hands, dress for the weather and stay hydrated.

San Luis Obispo County is among the majority of counties in California currently in the high COVID-19 transmission level, and health officials recommend wearing a mask indoors and being vaccinated.

While at the fair, the health department recommends washing your hands regularly, especially after petting animals or touching areas where animals are. Additionally, they say strollers, pacifiers, sippy cups or toys should stay away from animal exhibit area. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the fairgrounds.

Don't forget to check the weather, health officials say. Whether temperatures are expected to be high or low, know what to expect ahead of time and dress to match.

Since visitors will be walking around the fairgrounds, health officials recommend drinking more water than usual to stay hydrated. Each visitor to the fair can bring two unopened plastic water bottles inside, and water can be purchased from many vendors. A free water station will be set up at the Cal Fire display.

The Mid-State Fair runs from July 20-31 at the Paso Robles Event Center, located at 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles.