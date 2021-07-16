Ahead of recall election, Santa Barbara County seeks poll workers

Ahead of the state's Sept. 14 Gubernatorial Recall Election, Santa Barbara County is looking for poll workers.

Volunteer poll workers are essential for every election, the county says. Because this election is on a short schedule, the county's Elections Office has less time to recruit poll workers.

"Poll workers are on the front line of democracy," said Joseph E. Holland, County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor and Registrar of Voters for Santa Barbara. "Without them, voting does not happen."

Volunteers who work at a polling place receive a stipend between $180 and $240 for Election Day and training.

Each polling place includes roles of supervisor, inspector, and multiple clerks.

Poll workers must meet the following criteria:

Be a registered voter in California or be a permanent resident in the United States.

Be able to follow written and verbal instructions.

Be available from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day, which is Sept. 9.

Be available to attend a mandatory training class.

The Sept. 14 election may oust Gov. Gavin Newsom from his current office as Governor of California.

Additional information and volunteer applications are available at the county's website.