Lompoc native aims to help end HIV stigma with 545-mile California bike ride

Cyclists with the annual AIDS/Lifecycle ride are making a quick stop along the Central Coast.

More than 2,000 cyclists and volunteers are taking part in the bike ride fundraising event while also raising awareness for those affected by HIV.

Since 1994, the AIDS/Lifecycle formerly known as the “California AIDS Ride” has raised more than $300 million, as cyclists from all over the world continue to bring awareness to the ongoing AIDS epidemic.

Rory Slikker was born and raised in Lompoc and has watched the AIDS/Lifecycle pass through his hometown and sweep through the Central Coast since he was around 10 years old. Now, he's a participant.

“I didn’t grow up in a community that really supported that at the time and as I got older, you know, you didn’t go watch AIDS/Lifecycle come into town unless you were gay. I definitely didn’t want people to know I was gay at the time,” said Rory Slikker, a Lompoc native and AIDS/Lifecycle cyclist.

He has already raised more than $6,000 so far, during his first year participating in the campaign.

Slikker says he was encouraged to take part in the 7-day, 545-mile ride through California to raise awareness and help educate the public about HIV.

“We’re going through all these small communities out here and I was a little queer kid in Lompoc watching it all come through and it meant the world to me, you know, and it’s really special to me to be on the other side of that,” said Slikker.

According to the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, more than 1.2 million people in the United States are currently diagnosed with HIV and 1 in 8 people who contract the virus are unaware of their status.

After living with HIV for more than 10 years, Slikker is riding for anyone who faces constant stigma after being diagnosed with the virus.

“I’m riding for the stigma that I really didn't have to live with too much, but still very present, but I didn’t have to live with it the same way you know those of you did. To educate, because when I told my parents where I was HIV positive they thought there was a ticking time limit on my life,” said Slikker.

The funds that cyclists raise help fund the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center in order to provide free HIV and AIDS medical care, testing, and prevention services.

“Many folks are out here celebrating and honoring the lives of people that have impacted their lives, whether they’re people that have passed or people they’re riding for today. It’s just the community that you hope to see every day of the year outside of the ride,” said Dr. Tyler TerMeer, the CEO of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation.

Wednesday evening the AIDS/Lifecycle cyclists are ending day four of their ride at Preisker Park in Santa Maria.

They are continuing their journey to Lompoc Thursday.

For more information on the AIDS/Lifecycle's next stop, click here.