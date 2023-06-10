Watch Now
AIDS/Lifecycle cyclist reports $10k bike stolen in Lompoc, police search for suspect

Posted at 4:48 PM, Jun 10, 2023
Lompoc police are searching for a suspect who they say stole a bike earlier this week.

Police received reports of the stolen bicycle at about 2 p.m. Thursday.

A man reported that his gray Trek SL7 bike with blue tape on it was stolen.

Officers say they used city cameras and located a suspect on the stolen bike, riding in the riverbed.

According to a GoFundme and a social media post, this bike belonged to one of the Aids/Lifecycle riders while they were doing the trek from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

Officers say this bike is worth $10,000. If you know who may have stolen this bike, you are asked to call the Lompoc Police Department.

