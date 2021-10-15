Air Quality Alert downgraded in Santa Barbara Co.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) downgraded the Air Quality Alert to a Watch for Santa Barbara County, including the Channel Islands.

Health officials say as of Friday afternoon, Smoke and ash from the Alisal Fire still have the potential to affect air quality, but any impacts are not expected to be as significant as they were earlier this week.

Health officials say if you see or smell smoke in the air, be cautious and use common sense to protect your and your family's health. Everyone, especially people with heart or lung conditions, older adults, pregnant women, and children, should limit time spent outdoors and avoid outdoor exercise when high concentrations of smoke and particles are in the air.

The watch will remain in effect until conditions improve.

Santa Barbara County residents can stay alert with updates on the air quality by visiting ACPD's website and by checking out the EPA Fire & Smoke map.