Air Quality Alert issued for eastern Santa Barbara County due to CA wildfires

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for eastern Santa Barbara County, including the Cuyama area, due to smoke from numerous California wildfires.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District issued the alert Saturday afternoon, lasting until conditions improve.

Massive plumes of smoke from wildfires burning in the western U.S. are drifting to parts of the country, including the Central Coast.

Air quality experts say levels of smoke and particles will vary per area, but local conditions could change quickly.

Here are some tips from experts for when air quality reaches unhealthy levels or if you see/smell smoke:

Head indoors and remain indoors, as much as possible;

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity;

Close all windows and doors that lead outside to prevent bringing additional smoke inside;

Avoid driving when possible and use “recycle” or re-circulate mode to avoid drawing smoky air into the car;

Drink plenty of fluids to keep respiratory membranes moist; and,

If you are an essential worker and must work outside during wildfire smoke conditions, the use of a properly fitted N-95 mask provides protection.

Click here for local updates on air quality in Santa Barbara County.

