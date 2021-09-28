Air quality alert issued for Oceano Dunes, Nipomo areas

The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District issued an air quality alert for the area around Oceano Dunes and the Nipomo Mesa on Tuesday.

Blowing dust and sand in the area is impacting air quality, APCD officials say. They advise sensitive people, including infants and those with respiratory or heart conditions, to avoid being outside in the area.

The sand and dust is forecast from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the dust is expected to peak from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

During this time period, the APCD recommends that community members reschedule outdoor activities or wait till all visible dust has cleared. They also recommend that people stay inside if possible and set air conditioning or ventilation settings to recirculation.