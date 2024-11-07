Air Quality Watch in Santa Barbara County as Mountain Fire smoke drifts into the area

An Air Quality Watch is in effect in Santa Barbara County due to smoke from the Mountain Fire in Ventura County.

According to the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District's (APCD) website, air quality across the whole county is forecasted to be in the moderate range on Thursday. That means people who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution could be affected.

Officials with the APCD and County Public Health Department say if you see or smell smoke in the air, take precautions to protect your health.

When air quality reaches unhealthy levels, they recommend taking the following actions:



Head indoors and remain indoors as much as possible

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity

Close all windows and doors that lead outside to prevent bringing additional smoke inside

Create a “clean air room” to keep indoor air quality safe

When driving, use “recycle” or re-circulate mode to avoid drawing smoky air into the car

Drink plenty of fluids to keep respiratory membranes moist

If you are an essential worker and must work outside during wildfire smoke conditions, the use of a properly fitted N-95 mask provides protection

If you experience symptoms related to smoke exposure such as repeated coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea, unusual fatigue, or lightheadedness, contact a doctor.

The Mountain Fire broke out just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the Somis area. As of Thursday morning, it had burned more than 19,000 acres.