Air support assisting in search for Kyle Doan along Salinas River

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is resuming its search for Kyle Doan.

Multiple searches have taken place since the 5-year-old was swept away in floodwaters near San Miguel the morning of Jan. 9, although daily searches by authorities were stopped a few weeks after the boy went missing.

SLO Co. Sheriff's Office Kyle Doan

The sheriff’s office on Friday said an aerial search was being done along the Salinas River north to the Pacific Ocean. The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services and an air support unit from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office were assisting.

UPDATE: the search for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan.

Today Sheriff’s Office personnel are conducting an aerial search of the Salinas River north to the Pacific Ocean through the assistance of @slocountyoes and the @sbsheriff Air Support Unit. pic.twitter.com/yBTKm3tyx5 — SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) February 10, 2023

Earlier this week, Kyle’s mother, Lindsy Doan, sent a letter to Governor Newsom asking for help removing legal barriers so private search efforts can be expanded to help locate her son.

While the sheriff’s office has been given permission to access various areas, the family says the same permissions are not being given to them.

Lindsy's letter dated Feb. 8 stated in part:

Volunteers across the county and state have come out to help with local search efforts. Experienced and talented professionals within the search and rescue and sheriffs departments have dedicated many hours to attempt to look for him. Yet, we have absolutely nothing. Over the weeks, we have become more aware of barriers that have become roadblocks to our searches. Particularly, the Department of Fish and Game. We are pleading with the state of California to remove these barriers for our search efforts which may include cutting down and eliminating existing debris alongside the Salinas River and allowing private businesses and licensed professionals to maneuver their equipment such as excavators and tractors to remove debris so that we may have easier access for search efforts with our volunteers.

She says the only thing found so far is her son’s shoe.

The sheriff’s office has previously said searches will continue but on a limited, on-going basis.

