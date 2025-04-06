Watch Now
Aircraft incident at SLO County Airport leaves plane stuck on runway, diverts flights

An aircraft incident at SLO County Airport (SBP) Sunday afternoon left a small plane stuck on the runway, forcing several flights to divert their landings.

SBP officials say a private, single-engine aircraft experienced a mechanical failure before landing safely at the airport around 2:30 p.m.

Although the aircraft sustained some damage, SBP representatives say there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Airport officials tell KSBY that the plane remained stuck on the runway until the National Transportation Safety Board gave them clearance to move it around 4:15 p.m.

Because of the obstacle in the runway, an Alaska Airlines flight traveling to SBP from Las Vegas was reportedly diverted to Los Angeles.

An American Airlines flight headed to SBP from Phoenix was also diverted to Bakersfield due to the incident, according to airport representatives.

