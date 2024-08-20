AirTag helps track down mail theft suspects

Two mail theft suspects were arrested this week with the help of an AirTag, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Monday morning, deputies were called to the Los Alamos Post Office for a report of mail theft. Sheriff's officials say the victim recently had items stolen from her post office box, so she mailed herself a package containing an AirTag locator device. That package was stolen on Monday but the victim was able to track it because of the AirTag.

According to the sheriff's office, the two suspects were located in the 600 block of E. Sunrise Drive in Santa Maria and were found to be in possession of the victim's mail, including the package with the AirTag. They also reportedly had items believed to be stolen from more than a dozen other victims.

Virginia Franchessca Lara, 27, of Santa Maria and Donald Ashton Terry, 37, of Riverside were arrested and booked into jail on multiple charges including possession of checks with intent to commit fraud, identity theft, credit card theft and conspiracy.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies are reportedly working on contacting additional victims.

