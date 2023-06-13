Watch Now
Alamo Pintado Creek Pedestrian Bridge project near Los Olivos postponed

Posted at 1:52 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 16:53:41-04

A project to replace the Alamo Pintado Creek Pedestrian Bridge adjacent to State Route 154 near Los Olivos has been postponed according to Caltrans.

Demolition work was originally expected to begin on Tuesday, June 13 continuing through Friday, June 16 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

However, Caltrans says it was postponed due to a bird nest being discovered.

A new date has not been announced yet.

This project will also remove a retaining wall next to the bridge and install planted rock slope protection in the creek.

Everything is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2025.

