'Alice in Wonderland' returns to Morro Bay High School — this time with a twist

"Alice in Wonderland," the 1951 Disney classic, is returning to Morro Bay High School once more.

The high school's drama program will be performing a play based on the film later next month.

On Tuesday, students in the program dressed in full costume and make-up to take photos and shoot a promotional video for the upcoming performance that will take place on October 13.

While it's not the first time it'll be performed at the high school, this year's will have a much different wrinkle compared to those of the past.

For the first time, Alice in Wonderland will be directed by a current student — a huge accomplishment for a young, up-and-coming creative looking for a larger bite of responsibility.

"Alice in Wonderland is kind of this classic story that everyone knows the gist of, but I think this show has a really unique way of twisting it and adding its own fun little silly surprises that make it worth coming to," Angus McNellie said, who is a junior at the high school and has been given the heavy reins of director. "The trailer alone that we will be releasing soon is going to really reveal that this show takes the story that we all know and love and just turns it into something more and develops it further, it just makes it stick out."

"It's still Alice in Wonderland," McNellie said. "But it's not just any Alice in Wonderland."